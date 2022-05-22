x
Fire breaks out at Kernersville business on West Mountain Street

A call came in around 4:27 p.m. about a large brush fire in progress.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters are working to put out a large brush fire on the 1400 block of West Mountain Street in Kernersville, according to officials. 

Fire communications said the call came in around 4:27 p.m. about a fire in progress at metal and recycling business OmniSource Corporation

