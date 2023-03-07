Kernersville woman found dead after fire crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville firefighters found a woman dead inside her home after responding to a carbon monoxide alarm.
Crews went to the home on Clematis Way on Sunday around 3 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a low level of carbon monoxide. While investigating the source of the carbon monoxide, crews said they found conditions that indicated a fire happened at the home.
Firefighters searched the home and found 57-year-old Kenda Anne Richards dead.
It's unclear how the fire started. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office at 336-564-1928.
