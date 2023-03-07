Kernersville woman found dead after fire crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm

Firefighters searched the home and found 57-year-old Kenda Anne Richards dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville firefighters found a woman dead inside her home after responding to a carbon monoxide alarm.

Crews went to the home on Clematis Way on Sunday around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a low level of carbon monoxide. While investigating the source of the carbon monoxide, crews said they found conditions that indicated a fire happened at the home.

Firefighters searched the home and found 57-year-old Kenda Anne Richards dead.

It's unclear how the fire started. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kernersville Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office at 336-564-1928.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.