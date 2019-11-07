EDEN, N.C. — Police and fire crews are on the scene of an explosion at a KFC restaurant in Eden Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at the KFC on North Van Buren Road. Video from WFMY News 2 viewers reveals the building has been leveled in the area. Eden Police say they got a call around 12:45 a.m. about an explosion. Eden Chief of Police Greg Light says no one was hurt and no one was inside the restaurant when it happened.

Debris was scattered on the road and adjacent parking lot. Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas were seen there around 3 a.m. ATF was also at the scene along with the State Fire Marshal. Officials flew a drone after daybreak to take a closer look at the debris field.

"We're just so lucky that this wasn't 12 hours different," said Eden Mayor Neville Hall. "[If it happened] at noon, during the day, we'd have had a much worse situation. The main thing is no one was injured."

WFMY News 2 received numerous calls from the area that the explosion shook homes nearby.

One video shows smoke rising from the remains of the restaurant.

