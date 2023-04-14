Last Sears left closes | Only store in NC closes in Greensboro

The Sears in the Friendly Center was the only Sears still open in North Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The last Sears in North Carolina is closing up shop.

A large closing banner now hangs on the front of the Sears Department Store in Greensboro at the Friendly Center.

Closing sales are now underway at the store.

The Sears in the Friendly Center was the only Sears still open in North Carolina after two locations in Concord closed.

Property owners of the Friendly Center released this statement about the closing:

The Sears closure is the first step of an active redevelopment plan, which provides CBL the opportunity to redevelop prime real estate at one of our top-performing properties. Once plans are finalized, we'll be excited to share more specific details.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles Greensboro-based Omega Sports shutting down stores after 45 years