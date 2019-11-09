WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem City Council members voted in a committee Tuesday afternoon to change the name of the "Dixie Classic Fair," effective for the 2020 season, however, they did not decide on what the new name should be, rejecting the proposed "Twin City Classic Fair" idea.

For months, it's been a contentious topic across the city, county, and even state - many people are either strongly against the name change, or they're for it.

In August, the Mayor and City Council voted to officially get rid of the "Dixie Classic" name, and after hearing dozens of comments from the public, asked city staff to come up with a new one.

Staff prepared a resolution to rename it the "Twin City Classic Fair," but leaders decided to scrap that suggestion, saying it didn't encapsulate the full scale of the fair.

"The Twin City is Winston," said council member D.D. Adams, "The is more encompassing and inclusive than just Winston-Salem. The fair attracts people from all over the north and northwest of the state."

"It could leave some people with the idea that we intended to reduce the scope of the fair, and a Winston-Salem only fair," said council member Dan Besse.

So, it's back to the drawing board on what to rename the Dixie Classic, but leaders did nail down a when. The new name - if approved by full council next week - will go into effect for the 2020 fair.

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair New Name, Winston-Salem Submits Its Recommendation

RELATED: Dixie Classic Fair Name is Changing: Here's the Process

RELATED: More Than 8,000 Names Submitted For Dixie Classic Fair Name Change As City Leaders Discuss Its Future

RELATED: How Did The Word 'Dixie' Become Associated With The South?