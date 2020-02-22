HIGH POINT, N.C. — Liberty Brewery & Grill in High Point was slated to permanently close on Sunday February 23 after 20 years in business.

RELATED: Liberty Brewing and Grill closing after 20 years in High Point

But, the restaurant closed days earlier than originally announced.

On Facebook, and in the comment section, Liberty Brewery claims they had property damage, items stolen, and threats within the last three days that forced them to close their doors for good on February 20th, rather than the 23rd.

Facebook

WFMY News 2 has reached out to High Point Police for more information.

From past police reports, we can confirm there was an armed robbery at Liberty Brewery on September 9, 2019.

The report states $2,500 dollars was stolen.

Lt. Matt Truitt with High Point Police explains the hectic week that led to Liberty's early closure.

What ended up happening, Liberty sent a text to numerous former HPU students about an “End of an Era”. Drinks would be half price. At some point our ABC detective received word that a bus company was bringing 400 people and another company from Maryland was bringing 100. Their capacity is 283 at Liberty. The detective advised them of the legal ramifications of being over crowded and not being able to keep up with the alcohol demands of that many people. End result, Liberty cooperated (as they always have) with police and they would only allow 90 people at a time in the bar area. A text was sent out to deter too many people from coming. The intention was to sale the remainder of their alcohol supply because after they close the alcohol must be destroyed. Instead of lose 100%, why not retain some profit. There ended up being three alcohol related offenses charged that night AT Liberty, Liberty was NOT charged, three under age folks with fake ID’s were. A few nights previous to the 20th, there were some patrons that got out of hand and attempted to steal some of the statues and other items within the building. There have been NO recent criminal related calls at Liberty. There was an EMS call and a couple false burglar alarms, but that was it.

Lt. Truitt went on to say that Liberty has always cooperated with police and it was a pleasure to deal with the restaurant for the last 20 years.

Liberty will keep its other four taproom locations open. They're in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo, South Carolina.