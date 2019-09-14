GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Liberty man died after a head-on crash in Greensboro Saturday morning.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened on US 421.

Police say David Wayne Gilbert, 43, was driving his motorcycle northbound in the southbound travel lanes when a head-on crash occurred with a Chevrolet Malibu driving southbound.

As a result of the incident, Gilbert died at the scene. Shaniyah Sawyer, 21, the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say an additional passenger in the Malibu was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team. There are currently no charges pending at this time.

RELATED: Kevin Hart reportedly released from hospital after car crash

RELATED: Driver dies, 7 children injured in school bus crash

RELATED: Driver Crashes Truck into Window of Wake Forest Health Building in High Point: Police

RELATED: EMT responds to deadly 3-vehicle crash. Finds his 16-year-old daughter.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users