GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Lindley Park Neighborhood Association announced on Facebook that residents in the Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker area will move their Halloween festivities to Friday due to heavy rain and winds expected in the evening.

The area will be closed to vehicle traffic between 5:30 and 7 in the evening on Friday to allow children and their parents to trick-or-treat freely and safely.

