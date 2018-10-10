GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The following school districts in North Carolina are closed, delayed or having early dismissal Thursday (Oct. 11) due to expected impact from Hurricane Michael:
- Guilford County Schools will dismiss two hours early. Middle and Early Colleges that are not located on GTCC campuses will open at the normal time and dismiss two-hours early.
- Alamance-Burlington Schools are closed
- Wake County Schools are closed
- Durham Public Schools are closed
- Orange County Schools are closed
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are closed
- Johnston County Schools are closed
- Harnett County Schools are closed
- Cumberland County Schools are closed
- Moore County Schools are closed
- Lee County Schools are closed
- Bladen County Schools are closed (with 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 12)
- Wayne County Schools are closed
- Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will have 3-hour early dismissal Thursday
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' Wednesday and announced he has activated the National Guard. Several counties are already under a storm watch. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects Michael to bring high winds and heavy rain after hitting Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday.
