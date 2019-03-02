GREENSBORO, N.C. — While many in the Triad and around the world will have their eyes glues to Super Bowl 53 Sunday, one Triad business is offering ‘refuge’ from the game.

According to the Scuppernong Books Facebook page, the downtown Greensboro company says it will offer a safe haven from sports Sunday.

A picture of deflated NFL footballs accompanied the post.

The book store also stated there will be ‘No screens, no announcers, and no commercials.’

As a matter of fact, Scuppernong Books even stated that they don’t even know who’s playing in Sunday's big game!

In case your wondering, that would be the New England Patriots and the Los Angles Rams.

For those looking for a place to completely avoid Super Bowl 53, you can definitely do it at Scuppernong Books!

