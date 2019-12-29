RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Education lottery will be sending 20 lottery players to New York City to New Year’s Eve parties in Times Square and for a chance to become the first millionaire of the New Year!

The players won the free VIP trip for two in the lottery’s Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve second-chance drawings in August and September.

The players will join other Powerball players from across the country to celebrate in style! During the 3-night visit, they’ll get to see the Radio City Rockettes and take a Hudson River holiday dinner cruise.

On New Year’s Eve, they’ll attend an exclusive gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment and have prime viewing of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party with Ryan Seacrest and the Times Square ball drop.

Right after the ball drops, for the first time, a special Powerball drawing will be held to make someone the first $1 million winner of 2020!

“We’ll be cheering on our players as we count down to 2020,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We’d love to see someone from North Carolina become the first millionaire of the New Year.”

Winners:

William Moore-of Advance

Johnny Green Belmont

Anthony Fortuna of Calabash

Leon Baker of Cary

Louis Quartochi of Claremont

Ruth Nohemy Galindo Oliva of Durham

Gary Bartlett of Goldsboro

Stephen DiBacco of Concord

Juan Hernaez of Fayetteville

Janet Herring of Fayetteville

Carl Wiesner- Fuquay-Varina

Barbara Jean- Turner of Hillsborough

Michael Martin of Linden

Patricia Hawkins of Marshall

Kristopher Loretz of Monroe

Rhonda Moyer of Raleigh

Peter McClain of Wilmington

Josue Acosta of Winston-Salem

Johnny Honaker of Clover, S.C.

Robert Dixon of Fort Mill, S.C.

