BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee at Lowes Foods store #228 in Burlington, NC has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery chain announced Tuesday.

Lowes Foods said the employee is receiving medical care.

The company said it has consulted with state and local health experts upon learning about the positive case. Lowes Foods said it has reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and with the encouragement of the local health department, the Burlington location will remain open.

"As more cases are likely to occur, we will continue to take precautions and actions to keep our stores and other facilities clean and ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and communities following the protocols from our own health experts and relevant federal, state, and local authorities. We are in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health organizations, and have plans and procedures in place," Lowes Foods said in an emailed statement.

Lowes Foods said it has created a COVID-19 emergency leave policy to ensure employees have the support they need if they get sick.

