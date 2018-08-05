HIGH POINT, NC - High Point police have arrested a man alleged to have shot and killed a mother over a domestic dispute Monday night that resulted in an hours-long standoff.

Police tweeted that they found Alvin Smith at 9:13 Tuesday morning. Lt. Cheeks said they found Alvin Smith sitting in the lobby of the police department and arrested him. Smith's first appearance in court will be Wednesday. As of 10 a.m., he hasn't been charged.

Police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Blain Street after getting a call to help a woman with property removal related to a domestic situation around 8:18. The woman, Elizabeth Smith, was with her children outside the rear of the home. As two officers approached the home, Alvin Nathanael Smith came out from the back of the house, shot Elizabeth Smith several times and went back inside according to a release. Police say the two were married.

Officers were able to move the children, 9 and 3 years old, to safety as Elizabeth Smith, 33, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

A tactical team and negotiators were called to the scene and tried to make contact with Alvin Smith, who was still believed to be inside. Around 4 a.m., a search of the home showed that Alvin Smith wasn't inside.

Cheeks said Alvin Smith had a small window to get away from officers when they were trying to get the kids to safety. It's not known whether Alvin is the father of the children.

Alvin Smith, 30, is wanted by High Point Police on a warrant for arrest for First Degree Murder. Police say Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Part of Blain Street remains blocked off as of 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Alvin Smith is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

