DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Thomasville Police arrested a man on several charges after they say he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle last night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Police say they tried to pull over a 2000 Ford F-150 that had been reported stolen from a gas station on Liberty Drive in Thomasville. The driver took off, leading officers on a chase along Business 85 through the city, reaching speeds of 60-70 mph.

Police say the driver hit two civilian cars during the chase, and police cruisers were used to try to bump the suspect's car to get him to stop - but there was no accident. Initially, police thought one of their cruisers was involved in a crash during the chase. Today, police said that wasn't the case, and no one was hurt.

Police say Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks and disable the suspect's vehicle in the area of Mallard Drive, north of Lexington.

Officers arrested Michael Zachary Brown, 32, and charged him with the following: