Man drowns after falling off float at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened at High Rock Lake Sunday night.
The sheriff's office said a 21-year-old man was on a float in the Buddle Creek swimming area when he fell off and never resurfaced.
Rescue personnel found him a short time later about 15 feet from the shore. They couldn't revive him.
His name isn't being released at this time.
