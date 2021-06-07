Man drowns after falling off float at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

Deputies said a 21-year-old man fell off a float in the Buddle Creek swimming area and never came back up.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning that happened at High Rock Lake Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said a 21-year-old man was on a float in the Buddle Creek swimming area when he fell off and never resurfaced.

Rescue personnel found him a short time later about 15 feet from the shore. They couldn't revive him.

His name isn't being released at this time.