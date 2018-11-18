HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a car at a High Point Saturday night in what police are calling a homicide.

High Point police officers found Chauncey Fleming in the parking lot of Lake Road Apartments in the 400 block of Taylor Avenue around 6:28. Fleming was sitting in the driver' seat with no sign of life. He was pronounced dead by medics.

Police didn't release any other details. Fleming is the 18th person killed in High Point in 2018 according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

