HIGH POINT, NC - High Point police say they're on scene at an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at a house on the corner of Overbrook Court and Whitehall Street.

A woman called 911 after a man showed up at her house on Dorothy Street and shot her father to death. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the home.

That investigation led officers to a house on Overbrook Court about four miles away.

Police say a man with a gun near the roof of the home shot at law enforcement. Officers shot back.

@HighPointPolice on scene of Officer involved shooting in the 1500 block of Overbrook Ct. Officers at this location to locate a possible homicide suspect. As officers approached the suspect began shooting at police from the roof. Officers returned fire striking the suspect. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) May 16, 2018

The suspect is in the hospital. There's no word on his condition. No officers were hurt.

Police tweeted they were at the 1500 block of Overland Ct. around 7 a.m. The area was blocked to traffic.

