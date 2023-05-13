Dozens march against plans to house migrant children at former American Hebrew Academy

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement has leased the former American Hebrew Academy though 2027. Protestors want other means of housing for migrant children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In 2022, local leaders announced the former American Hebrew Academy, on Hobbs Rd., would be repurposed to house children who have crossed the US border, alone.

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement has leased the property through 2027, but the facility has still not opened.

On Saturday morning, dozens marched through the streets of northern Greensboro speaking out against the proposed plan to house migrant children at the site.

"There's no perfect answer but I can tell you that this is not the way," said Cecile Crawford with the American Friends Service Committee.

Crawford feels leaders should reallocate funds into other means of housing and reunification.

"I think that the people of Greensboro are kind and loving people, this is a welcoming city, we have a plethora of communities here that could take different demographics of children into the community and give them the care that they need with the proper funding," said Crawford.

After marching to the campus gates, several activists shared their experiences.

Including one young man who was previously housed in a similar facility who said "We need a real humane investment at the border."

Others say they have lived the experience they're speaking out against.

Satsuki Ina says she and her family were detained in a similar facility during World War 2.

"What happened to us was unjust and inhumane and un-American and they're doing it again. Children should be allowed to go home to families that are already here and waiting for them," said Ina.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan did not respond to our interview requests. but in an email, did clarify that "This is a reunification facility for unaccompanied minors with families or sponsors who have already been identified. The average stay is less than 30 days."

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement runs about 200 similar facilities in 22 states.

Once open, the former American Hebrew Academy could house about 800 children.