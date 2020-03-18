DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — During the coronavirus outbreak, Senior Services Meals on Wheels continues to operate twenty-three routes throughout Davidson County.

Meals on Wheels relay’s on volunteers to deliver a daily, nutritious lunch to individuals who may be homebound, unable to prepare their own meals and/or unable to grocery shop.

“Due to the fact that most Meals on Wheels volunteers are in elderly high-risk groups, many temporary volunteers are needed to deliver meals or serve as subs for regular volunteer absences during the outbreak,” said volunteer services coordinator, Jacob Gordon. “The volunteer application processes and training's have been accelerated to meet program needs.”

Social distancing precautions are implemented program-wide to ensure the safety of volunteers and meal recipients.

RELATED: 'Don't be a spreader': Mel Brooks, son send message about protecting elderly from coronavirus

“Senior Services realizes the importance of homebound older adults continuing to receive not only a meal, but also a wellness check, especially during this time of uncertainty.” Gordon said.

Areas of greatest need for volunteers include the Churchland, Denton, Pilgrim, Pilot, and Wallburg communities.

Meals are picked up from local fire departments, churches, and community centers and most volunteers deliver once every other week. In addition, routes should take no longer than two hours to complete.

Interested volunteers may contact Jacob Gordon, Volunteer Services Coordinator, by phone at 336.474.2646 or by email at jacob.gordon@davidsoncountync.gov.

