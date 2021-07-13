Melt Kitchen and Bar closing New Garden restaurant

Recently, the owner of the Greensboro restaurant had to cut hours because of a lack of employees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular Greensboro restaurant is closing its doors.

Melt Kitchen and Bar is on New Garden Road, and if you've been there or driven by, you know it's usually pretty busy.

The business began years ago, opening in a location at Golden Gate Drive where Rascal's Tavern is today.

Like many others, the restaurant struggled to stay open because of the pandemic.

Recently, the owner had to cut hours because of a lack of employees.

Melt Kitchen and Bar called Greensboro home for six years.

Co-owner Kim Brewer posted a farewell message on the restaurant's social media accounts.