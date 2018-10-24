HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - A military aircraft had its cargo drop early over a neighborhood in rural Harnett County, officials said.

The C-17 was on heavy-drop training Wednesday afternoon when a Humvee it was carrying was released.

Photos: Plane Drops Humvee Over Harnett County Neighborhood

PHOTOS: Military Plane Drops Humvee Over NC Neighborhood

It came down via parachute and landed in a wooded area on Walter Lane, officials said.

The cargo didn't hit anyone or anything.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© Exclusive to WFMY