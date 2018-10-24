HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - A military aircraft had its cargo drop early over a neighborhood in rural Harnett County, officials said.
The C-17 was on heavy-drop training Wednesday afternoon when a Humvee it was carrying was released.
It came down via parachute and landed in a wooded area on Walter Lane, officials said.
The cargo didn't hit anyone or anything.
