Miss USA Cheslie Kryst weighs in on racism, inequality, and change in our country

Miss USA gets candid with our Stacey Spivey about the current climate our country.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is from Charlotte, but spent a lot of time in the Triad as she got her master's and law degree from Wake Forest University.

We cheered her on as we watched her win the title of Miss USA as Miss North Carolina USA.

Now, she's cheering for change in our country.

"I would hope people in the Triad would take this time to learn more about systemic racism and what is is and how it especially effects black communities even in the Triad," Cheslie said.

She reflected on times she faced racism growing up in the Tar Heel state.

"I remember when I was in high school and somebody said, 'You're super pretty for a black girl,' and I think they meant it as a compliment and didn't understand why it's so racist. I remember when I was at Wake Forest I won a competition for first-year law students at Wake Forest, and someone said they thought I won because the judge was black, and they just wanted a black person to win. Comments like that, that are incredibly racist, and that black people aren't capable of the accomplishments that we've made. It just brings us back and doesn't push forward progress," Cheslie shared.

I asked her what it was like to watch things like the death of George Floyd, and various other similar incidents of police brutality.

"I think it's enraging. I've taken some time to post on my social media and my Instagram story talking about how angry I am every day. It is important on the flip side to use that rage and passion for good and so if you're feeling like I've been feeling, angry, I hope you turn that passion into something that can actually realize change," Cheslie said.

She said she's been out at protests in New York City, where she now lives, and she's donated to organizations and causes to fight racism in our country.

She shared that she's been surprised to see the atmosphere at those protests with more white people fighting for change.

"I do think we're seeing progress. Not only white people fighting for equality, we're seeing companies fighting for real action and real dollars to making that change too," Cheslie said.

It's this change that makes her hopeful for not only the country's future but hers as well.

In the near future, she will pass on her crown and title to the new Miss USA.