FBI searching for missing Thomasville girl

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Shaina Trail, who was last seen at her home in Thomasville on March 29.

Authorities say they are looking for 15-year-old Shaina Trail who was last seen at her home in Thomasville on March 29.

She is about 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel or green eyes and brown hair.

Trail was last seen wearing the following:

A white hoodie

A white T-shirt with milk cartons on it

Ripped jeans with the knee out

Spiderman high-top tennis shoes

Pink glasses

Carrying a big red duffel bag and pink backpack

Investigators say a surveillance camera saw a 2020 to 2023 blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark-tinted windows near her home around the time she disappeared that was not known to the area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shaina Trails should contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or your local law enforcement agency.

