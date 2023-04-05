FBI searching for missing Thomasville girl

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are searching for a missing Thomasville girl.
Authorities say they are looking for 15-year-old Shaina Trail who was last seen at her home in Thomasville on March 29.
She is about 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with hazel or green eyes and brown hair.
Trail was last seen wearing the following:
- A white hoodie
- A white T-shirt with milk cartons on it
- Ripped jeans with the knee out
- Spiderman high-top tennis shoes
- Pink glasses
- Carrying a big red duffel bag and pink backpack
Investigators say a surveillance camera saw a 2020 to 2023 blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark-tinted windows near her home around the time she disappeared that was not known to the area.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Shaina Trails should contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or your local law enforcement agency.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.