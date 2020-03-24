WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen at her job at the Murphy Express gas station on Oxford Station Way on March 20.

Police say Ms. Toni Renee Handy was last seen wearing her uniform, driving a burgundy 2013 Dodge Ram truck with license plate HDB-8365. She may be traveling with a male companion. Police say she is diabetic, and the reason for her disappearance is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

