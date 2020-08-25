$175 Million dollars set aside for struggling North Carolinians

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the money will go toward people struggling to pay rent or utilities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced millions of dollars in funds to help people behind on their rent or utilities. It’s an attempt to help people with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will split three ways with a total $175 million to help North Carolinians avoid eviction and catch up on their bills.

The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency received the lion’s share of the funding. The department will use $94 Million to address eviction prevention and utility payments. It will distribute money to eligible community agencies around the state that will work directly with people on the application process. $66 Million of that comes from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Another $53 million will go to the Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus Program through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This funding will be available for people already experiencing or in immediate danger of experiencing homelessness. That money will also be handed out by community agencies. According to a press release, this will be used to streamline the process for families.



Finally, $28 million will go toward local government funds. It will be aimed toward municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents and counties with fewer than 200,000 residents.