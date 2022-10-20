What's going on with monkeypox in North Carolina

While monkeypox may be out of the top headlines, health officials say it's still something to be aware of in North Carolina.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Monkeypox cases were on the decline in September, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Public Health.

As of October 12, 2022, there have been 615 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina. Starting in September, NCDHHS expanded eligibility for the vaccine as well to include:

Anyone who had close contact in the past two weeks with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox; or Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who are sexually active; or People who have had sexual contact with gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals in the past 90 days; or People living with HIV, or taking medication to prevent HIV (PrEP), or who were diagnosed with syphilis in the past 90 days. People who have had any of the following in the past 6 months: Sex at a commercial sex venue

Sex in association with a large public event Sexual partners of people with the above risks People who anticipate experiencing the above risks

Joshua Swift, the health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said they have not seen a large increase in cases.

"We haven't seen any drastic increases in the number of cases," Swift said. "We are continuing to offer and the Geneos vaccine for people that meet the criteria, but we haven't seen a large number of cases that that (have) increased."

The health department was working with some community organizations to host vaccine clinics, but they said there wasn't enough demand to continue.

"Now just because of the low demand and any time we go off site, what that takes, we are offering (the vaccine) here just at the health department," Swift said.

The Guilford County Health Department is still urging people to be aware of the virus and take precautions, especially with the holidays approaching.

"We're seeing some leveling and plateauing of cases nationwide and in North Carolina," said Dr. Iulia Vann in an October 5 interview with News 2. "In Guilford we're starting to see a similar trend as well. but that doesn't mean we have to stop the education."

Anyone can get monkeypox. The virus is primarily spread through contact with infected fluids like saliva and lesions.