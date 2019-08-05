RALEIGH, N.C. — The Moravian cookie is one step closer to becoming North Carolina's official state cookie.

House Bill 394 passed unanimously in the house on Tuesday. It's now on it's way to the senate.

Three Triad lawmakers sponsored the cookie bill in March. It recognizes the Moravian cookie as one of the most popular cookies in North Carolina, and aims to honor our state's rich history and its early settlers.

The Moravians settled here during the colonial times and their culture continues with their Moravian cookies.

