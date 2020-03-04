GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many families are going through difficult times now, because of the coronavirus. But help is on the way from the federal government as well as the state.

North Carolina families on the government's supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) will get more food benefits, this month.

Families on SNAP will receive extra food benefits for the months of March and April. This would account for the highest benefit disbursement to assist families under SNAP.

The N.C Department of Health and Human Services received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to implement the program. This is in response to the closure of many businesses and job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and comes at the heels of Governor Roy Cooper's request to the federal government requesting a federal waiver for food and health care.

Families will now get the maximum benefits according to family size. This would help families buy food in bulk to enable them stay home. Officials are encouraging families in need to apply for assistance.

"For example, in a household of three, the maximum allotment is $509. If they don't receive $509, that could be because of the household income or some other factors. The state will issue them a supplement that will bring them up to that $509," said Greg Bush of the Guilford County Department of Social Services.

Approximately 360,000 households in North Carolina benefit from SNAP. Those families started getting the temporary benefit increase on their EBT card this week and early next week. Another payment is expected to start rolling in from April 22.