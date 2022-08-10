Health and Human Services agrees to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy

Congresswoman Kathy Manning requested additional information about the facility and the impact it would have on the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally.

The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency right away with the community.

HHS met with some people in the community and city and county leaders in July to talk to them about their questions. Now, there's more opportunity to reach out to the group with your questions.

The former American Hebrew Academy now has a website set up. On the site, the campus is named the Greensboro Global Academy.

Manning requested additional information about the facility and the impact it would have on North Carolina's 6th Congressional District.

She said Health and Human Services agreed to her request to better engage with the community and provide more information to local officials who have expressed their concerns over the lack of transparency.

Manning said HHS agreed to create a process for people to share their questions and concerns directly with those who oversee the facility.

HHS has set up an email for community questions and concerns. You can email GreensboroPiedmontAcademy@acf.hhs.gov .

HHS will also have a fact sheet made about the information on the facility and plans to provide updates with a public information officer once the facility is up and running.

On the website it states it will offer a non-sectarian educational program. It will provide instruction in science, social studies, math, reading, writing, physical education, and English as a second language.

It also states that Greensboro Global Academy will provide those educational services to students ages 13-17. The instruction will be six hours per day, five days per week, except for federal holidays.

The teachers are from the Triad and the curriculum prioritizes trauma informed care while setting a foundation for future success for the students that are on the campus.