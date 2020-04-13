MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The City of Myrtle Beach has extended its COVID-19 emergency order for another 30 days. The emergency order now extends to May 15, according to WBTW.

City leaders said the order could be lifted early if conditions approve. The new order extends the original order that was issued on March 26 and the same restrictions, apply.

Find out more: COVID-19 Emergency Order

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

