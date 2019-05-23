NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Darlene Graham’s family is visiting Nags Head from South Carolina. She already knew to watch out for rip currents in the ocean, but she is also finding out the beach can suck you in just as easily.

“We were walking along the beach the other day and came across a hole that was probably three or four feet deep,” said Graham.

She is urging her family to please pay attention to where they are walking.

“Her little legs, she could break a leg falling in a hole that big. My mother-in-law, she is in her 70s, so if she fell in something like that it could really injure her,” said Graham.

With Memorial Day weekend just days away, the city of Nags Head is warning all beachgoers to watch out for large man-made holes. Some are so cavernous you would need a step ladder to get out.

“People, for some reason, like to come down here, and when they get to the beach, they like to dig holes,” said city spokeswoman Roberta Thurman.

Thurman said it’s becoming a recurring problem every summer endangering people as well as animals.

“Nesting turtles or their hatchlings can fall into holes and can dehydrate quickly because they can’t get to where they need to be, which is in the ocean,” said Thurman.

Colleen Oaksmith walks the beach almost every day. She said when you leave behind a gaping hole, it’s like booby trapping the beach.

“Well, I have dogs, and one tore her ACL on this beach in a hole. So, what I do is start filling them back in,” said Oaksmith.

If you are caught leaving a large hole unattended, you may also find yourself with a hole in your checking account because the city can and will fine you up to $50.

“A few years ago we passed some laws that will prohibit you from digging a hole a certain depth and leaving it open,” said Thurman.

Heather Laurion, of Connecticut, said just the act of digging a hole can be dangerous if it caves in. Once her son is knee deep it’s time to put down the shovel.

“We make sure that, not too much, and they usually get tired before it gets too deep, but we would definitely fill those in,” said Laurion.

New List Of NC Beaches With Lifeguard Stations

FREE! How To Get A Free Outer Banks Travel Guide

Fire Consumes Outer Banks Christmas Shop