NASCAR partners with Carolinas LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR is helping move the conversation forward in the LGBTQ+ community.

Carolinas LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that NASCAR will become the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) partner for the 2022 term.

According to the agency, this is the first time that NASCAR has partnered with an LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The partnership means NASCAR will help fund diversity and inclusion programs and training offered by the chamber throughout the region.

According to a news release from the agency, the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce's work to support change and growth helps strengthen organizations large and small – and the Carolinas region as a whole. The release says promoting DE&I training and education programming is a critical component of that change and progress for NASCAR and the communities in which it operates.

“NASCAR is excited to partner with the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce,” Brandon Thompson, vice president of Diversity & Inclusion for NASCAR, said. “With NASCAR offices and much of our industry based in the Carolinas, we look forward to working with CLGBTCC in support of its mission to foster equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for the LGBTQ community.”

Jessica Milicevic is the director of communications for the Carolinas LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and said it is important to have this partnership in place to let fans know they are safe and welcomed when attending events.

"NASCAR was born in the Carolinas," Milicevic said. "It is really special to us that were at the first chamber of commerce that NASCAR has decided to partner with. In the LGBTQ community across the country, there's a ton of NASCAR fans. We're really excited to be able to partner with this sport and just show people our diversity."

