NC Association of Educators President calls Senate teacher pay bill 'disrespectful'

State lawmakers want to give educators a raise - proposing a $350 bonus. But some education leaders say, that's not nearly enough.

The last few months of this school year have been a challenge for everyone. Parents, students, and teachers.

Now, state lawmakers want to give educators a raise - proposing a $350 bonus. But for some education leaders, that's not nearly enough.

Before the pandemic, the issue of adequate teacher pay was front and center in our state. In 2018 and 2019, thousands marched in Raleigh to demand a fair raise.

Mark Jewell used to be a teacher in Guilford County. Now, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, he says after the pandemic hit, state leaders should have realized the value of teachers.

"Our hardworking educators are doing distance-learning, working twice as long and twice as hard as they ever have, and are basically told that they are worth $350," he said Wednesday, "These are educators who basically haven't had a decent pay raise since the recession."

Teachers were supposed to get a raise in the new state budget. But that hasn't happened yet. So instead of an across the board pay raise for all educators, under Senate Bill 818, they would get a couple hundred dollars as a one-time bonus.

Jewell says the NCAE is sending out an action alert to its members, urging them to contact their representatives. He also released this statement, earlier Wednesday afternoon:

"The disrespect being shown to educators in this pay bill (SB 818) is egregious. Educators have been on the front lines of this pandemic from the beginning, making the meals, adapting the curriculum, serving the food, and checking in on their students’ emotional and physical well-being. We put our health, and the health of our families, at risk day after day, and yet this General Assembly only sees fit to give us a $350 bonus. All other state employees are still scheduled to get their 2.5 percent raise, on top of the 2.5 percent they received last year, when again, we received nothing. North Carolina educators were worth more last year, and we are worth more today.”

Senator Michael Garrett released this statement about the bill: