RALEIGH, N.C. — You will see a lot of different numbers concerning the number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 wants to be transparent in letting you know we will only be reporting numbers from the NCDHHS, CDC, and local health departments.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 137 cases on its website. However, Alamance County just confirmed its first case, bringing the statewide total to 138.

Here's a look at the cases numbers in the Triad and other large counties:

Guilford County -- 4 cases

Forsyth County -- 7 cases

Davidson County - 1 case

Alamance County - 1 case

Mecklenburg County -- 28 cases

Durham County -- 33 cases

Wake County -- 23 cases

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

RELATED: Navigating Covid-19: What you need to know

RELATED: Sitel Corp. employee lied about having coronavirus that led to company shut down: Deputies

RELATED: LIST | Where students can get free school meals

RELATED: Third case of coronavirus identified in Guilford County, health officials say

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775