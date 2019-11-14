GARYSBURG, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says one of its deputies has been killed in a traffic accident.

News outlets report Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith says Deputy Makeem Brooks died in a crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 158 just outside of Garysburg.

Smith says Brooks was responding to a call for a woman who needed assistance when his cruiser ran off the highway hit a ditch and overturned several times. The 27-year-old Brooks, who had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly six months, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

