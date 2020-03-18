Government officials in Raliegh held a press conference to inform the public on the latest updates concerning the coronavirus Wednesday.

Josh Stein, NC Attorney General, spoke about the public concern of some companies being accused of price gouging.

"If we do so conclude, we will act quickly and aggressively to enforce the law against any price gouger exploiting people's fears," Stein said.

Stein also made it clear as to other scams and frauds that citizens should be aware of and gave an example of a scam that he discovered in his e-mail.

"I just got an e-mail telling me, promising me, a miracle cure. There are no miracle cures," said Stein.

Steins says if someone is trying to offer you such cures, they are trying to steal your money. He also mentioned they are also seeing an increase in phishing and telemarketing robocall attempts during this time.

Also released by Stein, was a toll-free number that citizens can call if they feel there is a scam going on or if they believe they are a victim of one. The number is 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. You can also visit this website to file a price gauging compliant.

Also announced at the presser was a number for people to call for assistance related to the COVID-19 virus. People with questions about COVID-19 can now dial 2-1-1 and based on the nature of their question, they can be routed appropriately for answers.

Mike Sprayberry, NC Director of Emergency Management said 2-1-1 can help get people information on food assistance, support for families, and other basic needs.

