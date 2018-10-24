The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket may have been sold in South Carolina, but that doesn't mean North Carolina was completely left out of the fun.

North Carolina had a pair of $1 Million wins in Tuesday's $1.6 billion jackpot drawing according to the state lottery website. The winning tickets were sold in Cary and Monroe.

Check your tickets folks! Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in N.C. for last night's #MegaMillions drawing. The tickets were sold at the @CircleKStores on Harrison Ave. in #Cary, and the Zoom Express on Skyway Dr. in #Monroe. Retweet to help us spread the news! pic.twitter.com/qt1A2i1OAp — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

The North Carolina winners matched five of the six winning numbers. "Your prizes are waiting for you!" read a tweet from the state lottery.

North Carolina had two $1 million wins in Tuesday's record #MegaMillions jackpot drawing. Congrats to winners who matched five of the six winning numbers. Your prizes are waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/q2z3OrchMO — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

Nine other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Three winning tickets were sold in the area, including at:

Pit Stop, South Main Street, Winston-Salem

Speedway, N.C. 66 South, Kernersville

Sheetz, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville

Sunrise Food & Gas, W. 3rd St, Siler City

Lowe's Foods, 29th Avenue, Hickory

Petro Mart, Wayside Road, Raeford

Benson Food Mart, E. Main Street, Benson

Scotchman, NC 172, Hubert

Huntersville BP, South Statesville Rd, Huntersville

There are nine different ways to win with #MegaMillions! Two NC players matched five balls to win $1 million, two players matched four balls and the Mega Ball with the Megaplier to win $30,000, and nine matched four balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. https://t.co/4Qrx3o4Ae6 pic.twitter.com/ErCKYTlpBL — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in South Carolina.

