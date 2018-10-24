The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket may have been sold in South Carolina, but that doesn't mean North Carolina was completely left out of the fun.
North Carolina had a pair of $1 Million wins in Tuesday's $1.6 billion jackpot drawing according to the state lottery website. The winning tickets were sold in Cary and Monroe.
The North Carolina winners matched five of the six winning numbers. "Your prizes are waiting for you!" read a tweet from the state lottery.
Nine other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Three winning tickets were sold in the area, including at:
- Pit Stop, South Main Street, Winston-Salem
- Speedway, N.C. 66 South, Kernersville
- Sheetz, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville
- Sunrise Food & Gas, W. 3rd St, Siler City
- Lowe's Foods, 29th Avenue, Hickory
- Petro Mart, Wayside Road, Raeford
- Benson Food Mart, E. Main Street, Benson
- Scotchman, NC 172, Hubert
- Huntersville BP, South Statesville Rd, Huntersville
One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in South Carolina.
