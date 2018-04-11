RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - If you've ever hit a deer with your car, you're not alone.

North Carolina is the 17th worst state in the nation for crashes involving deer.

And the likelihood of hitting a deer actually doubles in October, November, and December.

That's when more hunters head into the woods, and deer start mating.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol wants you to take it slow out there, and has some advice on what to do if you do encounter a deer with your car.

"One of the things that we encourage motorists to do is not to make an abrupt action jerking the steering wheel to the right or left," said Sgt. Joey Baker of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

"A lot of times when we go to deer collisions, a motorist has jerked the wheel, traveled off the roadway to the right, and they end causing more harm to themselves because they hit a ditch and overturn or strike a tree," Baker added.

And remember, most insurance plans consider hitting a deer and crashing to avoid hitting one two different things.

If you hit a deer call local law enforcement and file a report.

