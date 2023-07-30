North Carolina teens look to help others with free feminine hygiene products

Two Raleigh-area high schoolers are working to make a difference through period products.

CARY, N.C. — Two teens are helping to provide free feminine hygiene products for students.

Farah Rosaleen and Sarah Pazokian met in elementary school, but it wouldn't be until their sophomore year of high school that they'd discover a passion point.

"We really recognize that this is a problem that has happened to us and probably other girls, but it's just not talked about enough," Rosaleen said.

According to a study from the Journal of Global Health Reports, 16.9 million women who have a period are living in poverty and about two-thirds were unable to afford menstrual products in recent years.

“We decided a great way to combat that would just be to have menstrual product dispensers in schools," Rosaleen said.

So, they went to work - partnering with area schools and students and forming the nonprofit Period Project NC to help.

“The need was really there and all it really took was to create something," Pazokian said.

Fueled by donations and the support of other students known as ambassadors, they were able to bring their dream to life, first at Green Hope High School where they attend.

"We noticed that the dispensers were empty every single week and it's really kept up with that. We always have to refill them," Rosaleen said.

Now, as they enter their senior year of high school, the two say they have more than 120 ambassadors and plan to expand into Charlotte-area schools this year.

“I think we'll definitely keep going with this beyond college even, but in the future, I want to be an OBGYN to help women," Rosaleen said.

“I definitely agree that we should keep this going past college and into our adulthood," Pazokian said, "and I would hope to be an endocrinologist because hormones have had a lot of effects on menstrual health.”