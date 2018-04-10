RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) - Legislation signed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper this week extended voter registration by several days in many of the state's eastern counties after Hurricane Florence.

RELATED | Volunteers from Puerto Rico Help Feed NC Hurricane Victims

There are 28 counties where the deadline was extended to Monday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. They are:

Beaufort

Bladen

Brunswick

Carteret

Columbus

Craven

Cumberland

Duplin

Greene

Harnett

Hoke

Hyde

Johnston

Jones

Lee

Lenoir

Moore

New Hanover

Onslow

Pamlico

Pender

Pitt

Richmond

Robeson

Sampson

Scotland

Wayne

Wilson

RELATED | Must See Videos | Hurricane Florence Devastates The NC Coast

Other North Carolina counties keep an Oct. 12 (5 p.m.) deadline. You can see a map of voter registration deadlines here.

“We do not want this devastating storm to keep people from voting,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, State Board executive director. “Voters may cast ballots by mail or in person during the early voting period or on Election Day. We hope voters take advantage of the option that works best for them at this difficult time.”

RELATED | Triad Farmer Worried About Hurricane Florence Damage

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY