3 red wolf pups born at North Carolina Zoo

The three brothers were born on April 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached is from August 2021 when a separate litter of red wolf pups was born at the North Carolina Zoo.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro just welcomed the births of three new red wolf pups.

Three brothers were born on April 20 to mom and dad, Ayita and Denali.

The pups joined their sisters, Alli and Roan, who were both born last year.

Zoo officials said the pups will remain behind the scenes as part of the zoo's red wolf breeding program. In the meantime, the zoo released adorable photos of the newborn pups on its Facebook page.