NCDES asks Guilford County substitute teacher to pay back nearly $23,000 because schools never closed

The North Carolina Division of Employment Security wrote several letters of overpayment to Renee Skudra, leaving her in shock.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools substitute teacher has been collecting unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic when schools shut down. So, for about 13 months altogether.

Then last week, Renee Skudra got a letter from the North Carolina Division of Employment Security saying she needed to pay it all back. We’re talking about nearly $23,000 dollars.

A year later the NCDES is saying she was never entitled to those benefit in the first place.

The letter lists this reason:

Your place of employment was not closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Therefore, you are not eligible for PUA benefits under The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act of 2020).

"If I wasn’t eligible from the get-go when I initially applied in March 2020 for benefits, they should have said you’re not eligible even though I think I was," Skurda said.

She said she initially thought the letter was a scam.

"I was shocked I said so they're telling me 13 months later I’m not eligible? Where's the glitch there?"

Skurda pointed out that you have to apply every week for these benefits. It's called weekly certification.

"When I apply I tell them the truth, everything, I say I was working as a part-time substitute, sometimes I work one day a week, two days a week, three days – every week was different."

She doesn't understand why she's getting this notice now.

"I talked to a lot of people and everyone said you lost your job due to the pandemic, the schools were closed, so I applied and it wasn’t a real arduous situation I just applied and I applied every week."