Nearly 800 students, 50 staff members in quarantine, Rockingham County reports

The district said school nurses and central office officials are responding to all COVID-19 exposures and positive tests.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools is reporting 798 students are in quarantine.

The district said 101 students tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. School leaders reported 50 staff members in quarantine. They also said 11 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during the same time period as students.

The district tweeted in part, “We have significant high transmission right now. Please know we are working so hard to keep everyone safe.”

Recently, the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Aug. 20 to discuss the school district's Safe Return to School plans. The meeting was called due to the unexpected circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

The board of education voted 4-3 to mandate the wearing of masks in schools for students and staff. The board of education said it will revisit the policy at a later date.

RCS Current TOTALS from August 30-September 5, 2021



Total Students in Quarantine: 798

Total Staff In Quarantine: 50

Positive COVID-19 Student Cases: 101

