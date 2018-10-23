GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Career Center of the Triad is sponsoring a free career fair and two free hiring events in Guilford County on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Here's a rundown of the events:

Career fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel (3030 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiring event at Amerlife of Greensboro, LLC (1500 Mill St #106, Greensboro) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hiring event at Conduit Global (5420 Millstream Rd Ste 411, McLeansville) from noon to 4 p.m.

All of the events and parking are free to the public and will provide opportunities for job seekers to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. Job seekers are encouraged to apply online prior to attending.

