Greensboro is growing! 6 new businesses coming to downtown

The City of Greensboro announced that several new businesses are headed to downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you ready for more food, drink, and fun?

Downtown Greensboro is welcoming new businesses to an area that continues to move upward.

When you head to Downtown Greensboro it seems like you’re met with new restaurants, bars, and shops every other month. Well, get ready to see even more growth as the city continues to fill its vacant storefronts.

The city announced on its Instagram page that people will now have more options for food and fun.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. President, Zack Matheny said, “Having Jake’s diner here open shortly, we are going to have new dining options there. We will have Hidden Gate Brewery, you’ve got Yokai a Japanese experience, going to be on the north end. We have an Italian restaurant we are working with, we have a Latin-themed restaurant."

Hidden Gate Brewing opens this weekend.

Beer boss, Eric Henriksen said, “This part of town, the south, and this part has only recently taken off and it’s with a vengeance. There’s a lot going on here. I’m very happy to be here at the intersection of the old Elm and the new entertainment district.”

The reason for the additional businesses? To accommodate the increased number of visitors to the area.