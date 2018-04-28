GREENSBORO, NC -- Looking for something to do this weekend? Downtown Greensboro’s got you covered!

Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will kick off 'Sunsets Concert Series' and 'GSO World Dance Day' at Center City and LeBauer Park April 28 & 29.

The free concert presented by Undercurrent Restaurant and supported by GSO Downtown Residents’ Association, will take place Saturday, April 28, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The concert will feature live music by ‘The Wright Avenue,’ food trucks, and lawn games.

The concert series will continue Saturday May 5, May 26, and June 2.

Following the concert, SynerG will present GSO World Dance Day Sunday from 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. at LeBauer Park.

The free event is meant for dancers to unite and come together.

GSO World Dance Day will include 13 different styles of dance such as Chinese Folk, Afro Contemporary, Israeli, Cuban and more.

Those in attendance are encouraged to enjoy food from Cafe’ Europa, Ghassan’s, and the Taqueria El Azteca food truck.

For more info visit greensborodowntownparks.org

