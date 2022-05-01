New COVID-19 community testing sites opening through Atrium Health

The three new COVID-19 testing sites opened Thursday in Winston-Salem, High Point and Wilkesboro.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three COVID-19 testing sites opened Thursday through Atrium Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

They're located in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Wilkesboro. All sites are open to anyone age 2 and over, with or without symptoms.

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to officials, High Point is the only site offering Saturday testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health Officials said Saturday hours may be added to the Winston-Salem and Wilkesboro sites if needed.

Appointments are not required but are recommended and can be made online.

Winston-Salem:

Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot)

1250 South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Outdoor, drive-thru site

High Point:

Providence Place

1701 Westchester Dr. Suite 850

Indoor site; signage will direct people to park and correct entrance

Wilkesboro:

Lowe’s Park at River’s Edge

1610 Industrial Dr.