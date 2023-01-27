New movie theater coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

The President of Golden Ticket Cinemas says the new movie theater is moving into what was the old Brassfield Cinema and will look completely different.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shuttered movie theater will soon get new life in Greensboro.

Golden Ticket Cinemas announced it will move into Brassfield Shopping Center later in 2023. The movie theater will set up shop at what was once the old Brassfield Cinema as the newly named Golden Ticket Brassfield 10.

The theater, located off Battleground Avenue, is getting a big makeover which includes luxury heated recliners, immersive picture and sound, and new food and beverage options.

"Cosmetically the theatre will be unrecognizable compared to what you might remember," said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

Golden Ticket Cinemas is based out of Durham, NC, with locations in 12 states.

"We have been looking at the Greensboro area for some time and we couldn't be happier to bring a new movie experience to the market," said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas. "We are excited to share the future progress of the renovations and the amenities that we will be bringing to the market. Obviously, it has been a challenging couple of years for our industry, but the future is bright for movie exhibitions, and we are happy that the tradition of going to the movies will be kept alive and well in this amazing facility for years to come."

Once the theater opens later this year, movie-goers can expect films like The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Marvels, to name a few.

The theater will be accepting job applications in the coming weeks. You can apply here.

