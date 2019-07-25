GREENSBORO, N.C. — You will soon have a new entertainment venue to head to in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Live Nation are partnering to bring it to life.

The four million dollar project now known as the "White Oak Event Space" is on the Coliseum Complex campus.

It'll occupy space in the old Canada Dry bottling plant on Gate City Boulevard.

The venue sits between the White Oak Amphitheater and the convention and Visitor's Bureau.

The 20,000 square foot indoor space will be able to hold 2,300 people, standing room only.

The coliseum says the multi-level venue will have state of the art sound and lights, an outdoor patio area and connected dining space.

Live Nation says it'll eventually be called Piedmont Hall.

Acts are already lined up to perform starting with country artist Aaron Lewis on opening night scheduled for September 6th.

Seven other acts are on the schedule over the next several months- everything from Rock to Country to R&B.

See the schedule and buy tickets on websites like Ticketmaster and Live Nation... but make sure you search "White Oak Event Space."

The site is the newest addition to the Coliseum Complex that already houses 8 other venues.

The Coliseum will also manage the Tanger Center when it opens next March.