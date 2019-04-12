HIGH POINT, N.C. — An update to a viral story WFMY News 2 brought you weeks ago.

A picture taken by a Diamond Nails customer showed a dead deer being cut up in the middle of the High Point salon on some tarp.

Morgan Taylor captured it.

Morgan Taylor Hunting for a new nail salon in High Point, North Carolina? Talk about multitaskers... manicures, pedicures, and amateur deer butchers. Oh deer! 🦌 🦌 🦌 #notfawned #ohbuckno

Taylor reported the incident to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners, and an investigation was conducted.

Lynda Elliot, the Executive Director of the Board sent WFMY News 2 the following statement on the investigation, that's now closed:

An investigation was conducted regarding raw deer meat being cut during business hours 10-8 pm. At the time of the incident the salon was closed and the last customer was checking out. The salon clock in the reception area when the picture was taken indicates it was 8:05.

No penalty was issued to the salon as the Board does not have any regulations that address dead wildlife.

When WFMY News 2's Jess Winters originally interviewed Taylor, she said there was a lot of confusion as to whether the salon was open or closed when the butchering began. She said it started when the salon was open, but persisted after-hours. She said her and 4 other customers were still being worked on when the deer was brought it.

"I was there for probably 30 minutes of it {the butchering} and at that point they technically were closed but at that point there were still customers in there," Taylor explained.

The salon inspection grade remains 96.

"I asked them what it was, because just seeing them unload flesh and bones was a little bit shocking," Taylor said. "They said it was deer meat and they were splitting it up between the workers to take home."

Taylor said she never wanted anyone to get fired, but believed a thorough investigation was necessary for health purposes.

"I don’t hope they lose their jobs or anything that’s not why I did it, but people can get sick from this," Taylor continued. "They have an 'A' as their sanitation rating and they shouldn't."